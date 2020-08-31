Dubai, Aug 31 (PTI) Indian multinational group Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT Tires) on Monday said it will be sponsoring six Indian Premier League teams, including reigning champions Mumbai Indians, in the upcoming edition of the tournament, starting September 19 in the UAE.

Apart from Mumbai Indians, BKT will sponsor Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

The company has already been promoting cricket by supporting Australia's T20 tournament, the Big Bash League.

BKT also had a partnership with eight out of the 12 Pro Kabbadi League sides last year.

"We are pleased and excited to be a part of an event that is much followed in our home country. We believe in sharing values such as resolution, fairplay, persistence, and self-confidence as well as the awareness of one's limits.

"We are a keen supporter of several national sports all around the globe, but it fills me with immense pleasure that we are now supporting such a significant sporting event of India," BKT's Joint Managing Director, Rajiv Poddar said.

