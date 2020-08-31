Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be either on the field with his teammates from Juventus or at a beach with his family. And the latest post is about CR7 spending another sandy day under the sun with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and their kids. In fact, his 26-year-old rumoured fiancée, shared the latest post from their recent beach getaway and it makes us love this star family even more.

In this single snap, Georgina has donned a royal blue bikini and a tennis cap to shield from sun rays. Her incredibly handsome boyfriend chose to flaunt his famous abs. The extremely good-looking mom and dad are joined in by their cubs, Cristiano Jr, 10, Ronaldo's three-year-old twins Eva and Mateo, three, and couple's two-year-old daughter Alana. She captioned the image as, 'De la mano, con muchos sueños por cumplir', which translates to: 'Hand in hand, with many dreams to fulfill'. The couple who have sparked major engagement/wedding rumours seem to spend a lot of quality time after the star footballer was 'officially back' to Juventus camp under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo.

After crashing out of UEFA Champions League unceremoniously, there were murmurs about the 35-year-old leaving Juventus. However, the Italian Serie A club, managed to keep the big guy with them, by first sacking Maurizio Sarri and later appointing AC Milan legend, Andrea Pirlo. The two were even photographed at the Juventus nets session. But this is not the only photo or video that got Cristiano Ronaldo fans excited.

View Pic of Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo With Their Kids

On August 23, the Juventus forward and his long-time partner shared identical posts fuelling proposal rumours by the former. While Cristiano captioned his pic as 'Mi amor' followed by a red heart, Georgina's caption read, 'YESS' along with a red rose emoji. She further shared more pics and a video that saw the couple dancing and celebrating with a glass of champagne. He also kisses on the side of her forehead, and it truly is one 'aww' moment.

