Colombo, Nov 4 (PTI) Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva has resigned in the wake of the national team's disappointing run in the ODI World Cup in India.

Sri Lanka lost to India by a massive 302 runs in Mumbai on Thursday. They are virtually out of the semifinal race.

Also Read | Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

De Silva's resignation came after the sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe's call for the mass resignation of the SLC administration following the team's heavy loss to India.

Ranasinghe, in a statement, blamed the selection committee and the SLC administration for the debacle.

Also Read | SLC Secretary Mohan De Silva Resigns Following Sri Lanka's Underwhelming Run in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The SLC administration led by Shammi Silva had called for a probe report from the team management over the Wankhede hammering which saw the side being bundled out for 55.

Silva was elected uncontested as chair, his third successive term at SLC. His current term expires only in 2025.

Sri Lanka play their next game against Bangladesh in Delhi on November 6. They have only two wins from seven games thus far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)