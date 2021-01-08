New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Friday announced that its election will be held on February 3.

The federation, in an official statement, said the election-related matter was heard by the High Court of Delhi and the election schedule provided by the Director-Administration of BFI has been accepted by the court.

"Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) elections-related matter was heard by the High Court of Delhi on Friday, January 8, 2021. During its previous hearing, the Court had directed BFI to submit a schedule of elections before January 8, 2021. BFI has filed an affidavit through Director-Administration along with a proposed election schedule," BFI said.

"Election Schedule provided to the court by the Director-Administration of BFI, represented by advocate Hrishikesh Baruah and Parth Goswami, has been accepted by the Court. And elections will be held as per the schedule on February 3, 2021. All parties have accepted the schedule provided by the BFI," it added.

The election will be held in Gurugram in person and BFI further stated that the court did not pass any order with respect to the change of Returning Order.

"Petitioner UP Amateur Boxing Association and Secretay General BFI had asked for the change of Returning Officer appointed by the President (as per the constitution). However, the court did not pass any order with respect to the change of Returning Officer," the statement from BFI read. (ANI)

