London, Nov 27 (AP) Brentford has been successful in its appeal to get a red card overturned after midfielder Christian Norgaard was sent off against Everton in the Premier League this past weekend.

The Denmark international was shown a straight red card following a VAR check after he lunged in attempting to poke the ball into the goal from close range, only to make contact with the knee of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford instead.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The red card for serious foul play came in the 41st minute at Goodison Park on Saturday. Brentford held on for a 0-0 draw.

The Football Association said on Wednesday that Brentford's appeal against the decision was successful and that Norgaard is available to play the next three matches instead of being suspended. AP

Also Read | Beau Webster Likely To Join Australia’s Squad for IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 2nd Test Amid Mitchell Marsh Injury Concerns.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)