Australia National Cricket Team bottled their chances of taking the lead in the India vs Australia five-match Test series after they lost the 1st Test by 295 runs. Australia are now 1-0 down in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. As the match started, things were looking good for Australia but as they came into bat in the first innings, they looked out of touch and lost wickets quickly, which helped India to take control of the India vs Australia 1st Test. As the 1st BGT 2024-25 Test match ended in India's favour, Australia faced another disadvantage as Mitchell Marsh is "sore" going into the 2nd Test. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Sunil Gavaskar Credits Virat Kohli’s Stance Adjustment for Success in Perth.

This is a big concern as Australia will have to look for another bowling option now. That is where Beau Webster comes in. Beau Webster with this selection, can earn his maiden Test cap. The 30-year-old is an all-rounder who is performing well for the Tasmania cricket team in the Sheffield Shield matches. Looking at his performances he might get a call up. Pat Cummins during the post-match press conference of IND vs AUS 1st Test said, "Marsh has been battling a couple of little niggles since the UK tour. He was a little bit sore towards the end of this Test match, so the next ten days he has a chance to freshen up and try to get it right. We’ll see how he goes." Latest ICC Test Rankings 2024: Jasprit Bumrah Regains Top Bowler Spot; Yashasvi Jaiswal Rises to Second Among Batters.

Beau Webster can play a game-changing role in Australia's squad for IND vs AUS 2nd Test as the hosts will be looking to make a comeback. Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the top performer in the AUS vs IND 1st Test after his stellar bowling performance, which helped India secure the 295-run win and gain a 1-0 lead in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

