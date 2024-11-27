Liverpool will be hosting one of their premier European rival Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this week. The Reds are flying high under new manager Arne Slott and looks steady at the top of the English Premier League with an 8-point lead over Manchester City. They are third in the group stage rankings of the Champions League with wins in all their four games. A win at home this evening will see them occupy the top slot in this competition as well. For Real Madrid, it has been a struggle with two defeats already and a slump down to the 21st spot. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Real Madrid Faces Injury Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match Against Liverpool in Anfield.

Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota, and Alisson Becker continue to miss games for the Reds. Virgin Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate form the center-back pairing with Trent Alexander-Arnold making his return as the fullback. Mo Salah is not happy with the contract situation at Liverpool but remains their key figure in attack. Darwin Nunez is all set to be the central striker.

Vinicius Jr misses out for Real Madrid while they are already dealing with the loss of Rodrygo Goes to injury. Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler will partner Brahim Diaz in attack while Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jude Bellingham feature in midfield. Raul Asencio and Antonio Rudiger form the center-back pairing.

When is Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

After a dismal performance against AC Milan, Real Madrid will look to come back to winning ways against Liverpool in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, November 28. The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match will be held at Anfield, Liverpool, England and will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans will be able to watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match live telecast viewing option on their television on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD TV channels. For Liverpool vs Real Madrid, online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India will have the option of watching the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 matches online via Sony Sports Network's OTT app, Sony LIV. Sony LIV will provide the live streaming viewing option for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match, for which a subscription will be needed. Liverpool will dominate this game and should secure a 2-1 win.

