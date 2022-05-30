By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Former Australia pacer Brett Lee on Monday lavished praise on Hardik Pandya, as the all-rounder successfully led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title.

The Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 in their first go with Hardik Pandya's all-round performance of 34 runs and three wickets powering them to a seven-wicket win in the final over inaugural champions Rajasthan here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Full credits to Hardik Pandya. The way he led Gujarat Titans was just brilliant. For me, it was all about Jos Buttler's innings. If we could give a big score then it would have been a little for Gujarat to chase down a target of 180 plus. The team has done brilliant right from the start of the tournament under Gray Kristen and Ashish Nehra. A big congratulations to them," Brett Lee told ANI.

Hardik was earlier a part of the Mumbai Indians squad and parted ways with the franchise, ahead of IPL 2022.

Coming to the summit clash, After posting a low-scoring target of 131, Rajasthan had to produce a special effort with the ball to get back in the game. The pace duo of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna shone with the ball in the powerplay, reducing Gujarat to 31 for two with Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Matthew Wade (8) back to the pavilion.

Shubman Gill's risk-free collection of runs and David Miller's quickfire 32 not out powered Gujarat to romp home in the penultimate over. Opener Gill remained unbeaten on 45, sealing Gujarat's victory with a six. (ANI)

