Brisbane [Australia], November 10 (ANI): Brisbane Heat on Tuesday announced the re-signing of wicket-keeper Jimmy Peirson for a further two years.

The club has also secured batsman Sam Heazlett and paceman Mark Steketee on new deals.

Peirson on Monday had charged to his maiden first-class century for the Queensland Bulls as they took control of their Marsh Sheffield Shield match against South Australia in Adelaide.

The Bulls and Heat wicket-keeper has been in sparkling touch with the bat this summer so far, hitting three centuries for Redlands in the Bulls Masters First Grade competition and two half-centuries for Queensland so far in the Shield season. Peirson has played 60 matches for the Heat since joining the club in 2014-15 and has taken 26 catches and 13 stumpings.

Steketee, who represented Australia 'A' last summer against the English Lions, has also signed for a further two years to stay in teal for BBL|10 and BBL|11 after initially joining the club in 2013-14 as an injury replacement.

Heazlett, who has played ODI cricket for Australia, has been among the dominant batsmen in Premier Cricket so far this season, hitting his fourth century for Redlands over the weekend.

The left-handed top order batsman, who is also an outstanding fieldsman, is the second leading runs-scorer in the competition with 610 runs at 76.25. Heazlett has agreed to a new three-year deal which ties him to the Heat until BBL|12.

Heat coach Darren Lehmann, who was in Adelaide yesterday to witness Peirson's breakthrough innings, said he was delighted to secure the trio of core Queensland players for the future.

"Everyone was so pleased for Jimmy and that innings is a great reward for the hard work he has put in with Wade Seccombe and the Bulls coaching staff,'' he said.

"He's a great team man and during his time with the Heat, he has cheerfully accepted whatever role has been asked of him and got it done with the minimum of fuss. He's a great keeper and has developed an effective partnership keeping to the spinners like Mitch Swepson and Mujeeb Ur Rahman,'' he added. (ANI)

