Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati will be on the sidelines for several months after suffering an injury in the game against Real Betis on Saturday (November 7). The 18-year-old reportedly suffered a tear in the internal meniscus of his left knee after he was brought down in the penalty box by Aissa Mandi in the first half of the game. The teenager was then replaced by Lionel Messi after the interval. Lionel Messi Leads Barcelona to 5-2 Win Against Real Betis.

Barcelona confirmed that Ansu Fati underwent a successful operation on his left knee but will be out of action for at least four months. ‘Ansu Fati out for four months with a knee injury. On Monday the player has successful surgery on the internal meniscus of his left knee’ the Catalan club said in their official statement. Ansu Fati Becomes Youngest Goal-Scorer Ever in the History of El Clasico.

Ansu Fati has been an important part of the Barcelona team at the start of the new season. The youngster has made a total of 10 appearances for the Catalans this campaign, seven in the league and three in the Champions League, scoring five-time and assisting twice. His absence will surely be a huge blow for the Spanish giants.

The youngster will be out at least until the starting weeks of March, but Barcelona have an abundance of attacking talent in their team to make up for it. Ousmane Dembele, who has been injury-free this season, could replace the teenager in the team or new signing Pedri and youth academy player Konrad de la Fuente could be given a run-out in the playing XI.

The Guinea Bissau-born footballer made his debut for the first team last season under Ernesto Valverde and since then has been a revelation for the club. Ansu Fati is the youngest-ever scorer in Barcelona history and recently made history, when he scored against Real Madrid, becoming the youngest goal-scorer in El Clasico.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 08:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).