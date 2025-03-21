New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has appointed renowned British shooter Peter Wilson as the foreign coach of the national trap team.

Interestingly, Wilson, a gold medallist at the London Olympics 2012, had applied for the same job last year, right after the Paris Games.

According to a top NRAI official, Wilson will be working with the Indian trap shooters for 180 days in a year.

“That's how it is at the moment. He will be in India for 180 days in a year, but his contract will be renewed annually,” the official told PTI on Friday.

Meanwhile, talks are headed in the right direction as far as the appointment of Riccardo Filippell for the job of the skeet coach is concerned.

The Italian, a world championship bronze medallist, will also be appointed to the post in all likelihood.

Back in 2017, the 44-year-old Filippelli put up a splendid performance to win the gold medal in the men's skeet final and set a new world record, at the ISSF World Cup final in New Delhi.

As far as 38-year-old Wilson is concerned, he guided his country-mate Nathan Hales to a trap gold in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Wilson was the youngest competitor in double trap at the 2012 London Olympics to win a gold medal.

He holds the world record in double trap and took up shooting after a snow-boarding accident left him unable to play cricket.

After double trap was removed from the Olympic curriculum, Wilson started coaching Nathan in trap, with the crowning glory coming in

Paris where his ward won gold with an Olympic record to break a 12-year-long wait for the country in the event.

While applying for the job last year, Wilson had said that he wanted to train Indian shooters for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

