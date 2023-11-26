New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): England batter Harry Brook, England spinner Adil Rashid and West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein are among the players released by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

Brook was one of the biggest disappointments of last season, scoring only 190 runs in 11 matches at an average of above just 21, with one century. Rashid played two matches last year, picking two wickets. Akael played just one match, scoring 16 runs and taking a wicket.

Other players released are Indian uncapped players like: Karthik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma and Samarth Vyas.

SRH has retained stars like skipper Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

In a player trade: SRH gave Mayank Dagar, their spin bowling all-rounder to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in exchange for Shahbaz Ahmed, another all-rounder.

SRH finished at the bottom of IPL 2023, with four wins and 10 losses in 14 matches. They failed to reach the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Players released: Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Karthik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas

Players traded out: Mayank Dagar

Players traded in: Shahbaz Ahmed

Players retained: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande. (ANI)

