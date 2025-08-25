Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 25 (ANI): Under the aegis of Guwahati Frontier Border Security Force (BSF), a three-day Command-Level Women's Sports Competition started in Guwahati on Monday.

The event is scheduled to be held till August 27 at the Frontier Headquarters, BSF Guwahati, Patgaon campus.

A total of 136 selected women athletes from the BSF Eastern Command, Kolkata & Western Command, Chandigarh, are participating in events like Judo, Wrestling, Weightlifting, and Boxing in different weight categories, a release said.

The competition was formally inaugurated by Rajesh Kumar, DIG (PSO), Guwahati Frontier. During the opening ceremony, all participating teams conducted an impressive march past to the captivating tunes of the BSF Brass Band.

A pledge was also taken by all participants to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship and maintain discipline throughout the competition.

Rajesh Kumar extended his best wishes to all the athletes and their coaches, stating that it is a matter of pride for the Guwahati Frontier to host this prestigious competition.

He emphasised that the primary objective of this special women's sports event is to identify talented female athletes and train them under skilled and qualified coaches so that they can represent the force at national and international levels.

He mentioned that it is a moment of immense pride that many BSF athletes have delivered outstanding performances at international levels, earning several medals and being honoured with prestigious awards like the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award.

Kumar expressed hope that many of the participating athletes will also go on to perform at international platforms and bring glory to the BSF as well as to the nation. (ANI)

