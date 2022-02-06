Montpellier [France], February 6 (ANI): Alexander Bublik earned the biggest win of his career on Sunday, as he defeated the world number three Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3 to capture his maiden ATP Tour title at the Open Sud de France.

The 24-year-old implemented his dynamic game on Zverev from the start as he combined brutal ball striking with deft touches to capture the first top-5 win of his career after 70 minutes in Montpellier.

The Kazakhstani, who was competing in his fifth tour-level final, fired eight aces and won 86 percent (25/29) of his first-serve points to improve his ATP Head2Head series record against Zverev to 2-0. Bublik also defeated the German in Rotterdam last season.

With his victory, World No. 35 will rise to a career-high in the ATP Rankings on Monday. In a dream week in Montpellier, Bublik also earned wins over Tallon Griekspoor, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Roberto Bautista Agut and Filip Krajinovic.

Alexander Zverev was aiming to win his 20th tour-level title at the ATP 250 event. The top-seeded German lifted the trophy in Montpellier in his last appearance at the tournament in 2017. (ANI)

