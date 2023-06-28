Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 28 (ANI): Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is progressing with his recovery and is bowling five to seven overs a day at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, according to NCA sources.

They said Bumrah is recovering steadily from a stress fracture in his back. He is likely to play a practice match at NCA in July. However, the time of his comeback to competitive cricket cannot be predicted for now, the sources said.

Bumrah is working on his rehabilitation under the observation of India's former strength and conditioning coach Ramji Srinivasan.

He is out of action since September 2022 owing to his injury and missed the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He also missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, a tournament in which he represents Mumbai Indians. There is hope that he will recover fully before ICC Men's World Cup which will be held in India from October 5.

In April, Bumrah underwent surgery on his lower back in New Zealand. While fans wait to see Bumrah back on the field with his unique bowling action, he has been unable to join the team due to a recurring injury. He has attempted to make a comeback more than once since suffering a back injury in August last year.

Initially, the injury did not seem serious as he was named in India's T20 World Cup squad in September and even played the last two T20Is against Australia on September 23 and September 25 last year.

Three days later, Bumrah did not play the first T20I against South Africa and it was learnt that he was taken for scans, which revealed a stress-related injury in his back. He was rushed to NCA and the scans confirmed that the injury was serious. It ruled him out of the T20 World Cup, in which India achieved a semi-final finish.

Bumrah resumed his rehab in November and started to bowl in mid-December. His progress seemed to be positive as he was added to the white-ball series played in January against Sri Lanka more than a week after the original squad was picked up.

Bumrah performed the match simulation exercises in the NCA, but discomfort resurfaced while taking up higher workloads during fitness drills in January. Scans revealed the development of a fresh niggle, which ruled him out of the Sri Lanka series and Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. (ANI)

