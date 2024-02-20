New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Star speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India's squad ahead of the fourth Test against England, while KL Rahul has been ruled out of the contest as he continues to regain fitness after suffering an injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday released an official statement to announce Bumrah's absence from the fourth Test due to the number of games he has played in recent times.

"Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad for the 4th IDFC First Bank Test against England in Ranchi. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times," BCCI statement read.

With Bumrah sitting out of the match, Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the squad for the third Test in Rajkot has joined the squad in Ranchi.

KL Rahul is yet to make an appearance after the first Test. He will miss the third consecutive Test after he complained of right quadriceps pain. Rahul's chances of appearing in the final Test will depend on his chances of regaining fitness before the clash.

"KL Rahul is ruled out of the 4th Test. His participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness," the statement said.

India are currently leading the five-match series by 2-1. The hosts suffered a 28-run defeat in the series opener in Hyderabad.

India bounced back to win the next two games and in the third Test, they clinched their biggest-ever win in terms of runs (434). The fourth Test will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi from February 23.

India's updated squad for the 4th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep. (ANI)

