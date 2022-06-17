New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Badminton World Federation on Friday announced the dates of the two India international challenge to be held in Nagpur and Raipur in September this year.

According to the BWF calender, the India Maharashtra International Challenge will be held in Nagpur from September 13-18, while the Indian Chhattisgarh International Challenge is set to be staged in Raipur from September 20-25.

The world governing body, BWF, had awarded the two events, beside also allotting a junior international event to Hyderabad -- also in September -- following a request from the Badminton Association of India last month.

Apart from these events, India will conduct one International Challenge in Bengaluru and a junior international tournament in Pune.

