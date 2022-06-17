The T20 Blast commonly referred to as Vitality Blast for sponsorship reasons has kickstarted with a bang and fans have already been witness to some exhilarating games from the last month. One of the most popular T20 competitions in the world besides the Indian Premier League, Big Bash and the Pakistan Super League, the Vitality Blast is a platform where international cricket stars enthrall the audience with their performances. At the same time, it is also a platform for the young English cricketers, who look forward to using this opportunity to make a name and potentially represent the national team.Stuart Broad Reveals How Brendon McCullum Inspired the Team in the Second Test Against New Zealand

The competition, which began on May 25, has seen the participation of a total of 18 counties, who are broken up into two divisions--North Group and South Group. Each county would play 14 games each with a total of 126 fixtures taking place in the group stage. Out of the 14 matches, seven are home games and the remainder are away fixtures. Also, the group stage games would conclude on July 3 and the knockout matches are set to start on July 6. The final would be contested on July 16.

When Is Vitality T20 Blast 2022? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 edition will be played from May 25, 2022, to July 16, 2022. The tournament would be contested across the various counties in England. The matches have different start times as well, with them being 6:30 pm, 7:00 pm, 7:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm, 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm, 11:15 pm and 11;30 pm.

Where To Watch Vitality T20 Blast 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Unfortunately, the Vitality Blast would not be available for live telecast in India. Fans in England can watch the game live on Sky Sports. The games would also be covered on BBC Local Radio and All Vitality Blast fixtures.

How To Watch Vitality T20 Blast 2022 Live Online Streaming In India?

T20 Blast 2022 Live Streaming will be available on the online platform FanCode. Fans can enjoy live streaming of the T20 Blast 2022 matches in India on the FanCode app but they would need to pay a nominal fee to watch the content. Also, the England Cricket Board would have live streaming of the game on their website and app.

