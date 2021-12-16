Madrid [Spain], December 16 (ANI): Women's doubles pair of Ashwani Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Thursday lost in the pre-quarterfinals match of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva.

The Indian pair got defeated by Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in straight-sets 13-21, 15-21, in a match that lasted 38 minutes.

Ponnappa and Sikki earlier defeated Liu Xuan Xuan/Xia Yu-Ting 21-11, 9-21, 21-13 in 51 minutes to enter the pre-quarterfinals.

Earlier in the day, defending champion PV Sindhu clinched victory against Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-14 21-18 in the Round of 16 of the ongoing 2021 BWF World.

Sindhu has stormed into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy will be going against Denmark's Rasmus Gemke, while Kidambi Srikanth will be squaring off China's Lu Guangzu. (ANI)

