A BCCI official has now broken silence over the ongoing tussle between Virat Kohli and the BCCI. The official on the condition of anonymity explained that Kohli was kept in the loop and they had spoken to him in September. Furthermore, the official said that it was quite a task to have two white-ball captains. "We spoke to Virat in Sept and asked him not to quit the T20 captaincy. Once Virat gave up the T20 captaincy on his own, it was difficult to have 2 white ball captains. Chetan Sharma told Virat about the ODI captaincy on the morning of the meeting," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by India Today. Virat Kohli’s Press Conference: Salman Butt, Sunil Gavaskar, Aakash Chopra & Others React to Indian Test Captain’s Presser Ahead of India Tour of South Africa 2021-22.

Kohli has been in the news for his presser before leaving for South Africa. He made some startling statements ad one of them was sure about the ODI captaincy where Kohli said that he was not informed about the BCCI taking away captaincy from him. In fact, he was intimated about the same 1.5 hours before the selection meeting. Sourav Ganguly on the other hand had said that he had asked Kohli not to step down from T20I captaincy. Now, these contradictory statements rose eyebrows and there is constant chatter about how things are unwell between the BCCI and Kohli.

The likes of Salman Butt, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Aakash Chopra and others reacted to the same. The BCCI is yet to officially talk about Virat Kohli's statement.

