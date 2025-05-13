Sydney, May 13 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Tuesday said it will support its players' "individual decisions" on returning to the Indian Premier League (IPL), even as the resumption of the T20 tournament is set to clash with preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The BCCI on Monday decided to resume the IPL season across six venues from May 17 with the final slated for June 3.

The development leaves Australia's and South Africa's Test regulars in a dilemma, as the WTC final between the two nations is slated to begin on June 11 at Lord's.

"Following the announcement that the IPL will resume on Saturday, Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not,” CA said in a statement.

"Team management will work through preparation implications for the World Test Championship final for those players who choose to play in the remaining IPL matches.

"We are maintaining communication with the Australian government and BCCI around security arrangements and safety."

The IPL was suspended last Friday due to a military conflict between India and Pakistan.

According to the revised schedule, the tournament would end just eight days before the WTC final in London where Australia face South Africa.

In the wake of the unrest, several Australian players, including skipper Pat Cummins and fast bowler Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have returned home.

Only a few former players like Ricky Ponting and Brad Haddin, who are part of coaching setups, remain in India.

Other coaches, including Justin Langer and Mike Hussey, have returned home amid the rising border tensions.

Australian Test players currently involved in the IPL who are likely to be impacted include captain Cummins and Travis Head (both Sunrisers Hyderabad), Starc (Delhi Capitals), and Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru).

While SRH are out of the playoff race, second-placed RCB are well-positioned to qualify, and fifth-placed DC remain in contention.

