Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12, 2025, leaving the cricketing world stunned and his fans deeply emotional. His die-hard fans and supporters seem to be still reeling under the heavy feeling that their favourite cricketer will not be wearing the Test whites anymore. But what could be going on in Virat Kohli’s mind? A lot. After all, it would not have been an easy decision for the 36-year-old to hang up his boots. And probably just like the rest of us, when dealing with feelings and chaos, Virat, too, seems to seek refuge in motivational words. Fans noticed Virat Kohli liking several insightful reels posted by an account, Insta Monk, a page followed by him and his wife, Anushka Sharma. One of the videos had golden, healing words by Premanand Ji Maharaj, an Indian Hindu guru. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Along With Daughter Vamika and Son Akaay, Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj At Vrindavan Dham, Video Goes Viral.

The complete quote by Premanand Ji Maharaj is, “Maun Shant Chup Nikal Gaye, Naa Ladna Hai, Naa Jawab Dena Hai, Naa Pramanit Karna Hai, Kyunki Pramanit Karne Mein Lagoge Toh Bakwas Hoga, Praman Kar Nahi Paoge, Sansar Hai. Shanti Hi Uttar Hai, Shanti Ho Jao" (This roughly translates in English to, "Silently, peacefully, quietly walk away. There’s no need to fight, no need to respond, no need to prove anything. Because if you start trying to prove yourself, it will lead to nonsense — you won’t be able to prove it anyway. This is the world. Silence is the answer. Become peaceful.")

Virat Kohli Likes ‘Maun Shant Chup Nikal Gaye’ Quote by Premanand Ji Maharaj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Insta Monk (@insta__monk)

Virat Kohli Has Liked Several Thoughtful Reels on Instagram

Virat Kohli Instagram Activity (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Virat Kohli Instagram Activity (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Virat Kohli Instagram Activity (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Watch Video of Premanand Ji Maharaj:

Watch Video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Meeting Premanand Ji Maharaj in January 2025:

Virat Kohli और Anushka Sharma की पूज्य महाराज जी से क्या वार्ता हुई ? Bhajan Marg pic.twitter.com/WyKxChE8mC — Bhajan Marg (@RadhaKeliKunj) January 10, 2025

Earlier in January 2025, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, along with their two kids, Vamika and Akaay, had visited Premanand Ji Maharaj at his ashram in Vrindavan Dham. The video of their visit and the conversation went viral on social media. The couple is known to be spiritual and is often spotted visiting religious sites, be it temples or attending satsangs. As for Virat and his love for liking and sharing thoughtful quotes on social media, it is a long affair. This habit probably makes the world’s most followed cricketer also a relatable human being. 'Silence' Virat Kohli Shares Cryptic Message Post India's WTC 2023 Final Defeat Against Australia at the Oval (View IG Story).

Virat Kohli made his Test debut (cap 269) on June 20, 2011, against the West Indies. In his 14-year-long career, he played 123 matches and scored 9,230 runs, which included 30 hundreds and 31 fifties. Kohli's last Test match was against Australia on January 3, 2025.

