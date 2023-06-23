Kolkata, Jun 23 (PTI) The Cricket Association of Bengal on Friday congratulated Mukesh Kumar for his maiden national call-up.

The 29-year-old uncapped pacer was rewarded for his consistent performances when he was selected for the India squads for Test and ODI series in West Indies next month.

Also Read | Rajiv Mishra Dies: Ex-Indian Junior Hockey Team Star Passes Away At 46.

"On behalf of CAB let me congratulate Mukesh and wish him all the best. He has been very consistent over the last two seasons," CAB president Snehasish Ganguly said.

"I am sure he will do very well if given a chance in the playing eleven."

Also Read | Ashes 2023: Rehan Ahmed Added to England Squad Ahead of Lord’s Test.

The Bengal pacer bagged 22 wickets in the 2022-2023 Ranji season, playing a key role in their journey to the Ranji final.

He has 149 scalps in 38 first-class matches.

Two-time finalists India will begin their World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle with two Tests in the West Indies -- July 12-16 (Dominica) and July 20-24 (Trinidad).

The series will be followed by three ODIs at Kensington Oval, Barbados (July 27 and 29) and Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad (August 1).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)