New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): After two years, West Indies left-hand batter John Campbell on Monday brought an end to the Caribbean side's long drought for a Test century by an opener, scoring his maiden hundred. This ton was the team's first century against India in 19 years. Campbell played a brilliant innings of 115 runs from 199 balls, which was laced with 12 boundaries and three maximums. With this knock, the southpaw completed the milestone during the first session of the second and final Test of the series against the Shubman Gill-led side, being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Campbell etched his name in the record books by becoming the first West Indies opener to score a Test century in more than two years, ending a drought that stretched back to March 2023. His knock also marked the first hundred by a West Indies opener against India since Daren Ganga's 135 in Basseterre in 2006, and the first such feat on Indian soil since Wavell Hinds struck a century at the Eden Gardens in 2002.

Campbell joined a rare list of openers who took the most innings to register their maiden Test century. Leading the chart is South Africa's Trevor Goddard, who reached his first hundred after 58 innings, followed by Campbell, who achieved the milestone in his 48th innings. Daren Ganga stands third with 44 innings, while Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes and Australia's Bob Simpson follow with 32 and 31 innings respectively.

Recapping the first session of Day 4 of the second and final Test, the visitors resumed the first session on the fourth day from 173/2 in 49 overs with John Campbell (87*) and Shai Hope (66*) unbeaten on the crease.

John Campbell and Shai Hope completed their 150-run partnership in the 54th over. After the end of 54 overs, the Caribbeans were 186/2 with Campbell (94*) and Hope (72*) unbeaten on the crease.

In the 58th over, John Campbell completed his century after playing 174 balls. This was the batter's maiden ton in the longest format of the game.

The Carribeans touch the 200-run mark in the 61st over. After the completion of 61 overs, the West Indies Cricket Team were 202/2 with John Campbell (106*) and Shai Hope (74*) unbeaten on the crease.

The Roston Chase-led side lost their third wicket of the innings at the score of 212 in the 64th over as Ravindra Jadela sent back John Campbell (115 runs in 199 balls) to the pavillion.

Following Campbell's dismissal, team skipper Roston Chase came out to bat in the middle, where he joined Shai Hope. Before going back to the dressing room after the end of the first session, Hope and Chase built an unbeaten partnership of 40(87).

The West Indies side touch the 250-run mark in the 78th over.

In the third innings so far, one wicket each has been scalped by Mohammed Siraj (1/26 in 9 overs), Washington Sundar (1/68 in 19 overs), and Ravindra Jadeja (1/75 in 25 overs) in their respective bowling spells. (ANI)

