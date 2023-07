Calgary [Canada], July 6: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen have advanced to the second round of the Canada Open 2023 BWF Super 500 event in Calgary. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu registered an easy 21-16, 21-9 win against world No. 62 Talia Ng of Canada in the opening round on Wednesday, as per Olympics.com. Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Lakshya Sen defeated world No. 4 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-18, 21-15 in a first-round of men's singles match. While competing on the Markin-MacPhail Centre's badminton courts, PV Sindhu and Talia went toe-to-toe in the early stages. With the scores tied at 13-all, Sindhu unleashed a series of smashes to gain the upper hand and pocketed the opening game. Happy Birthday PV Sindhu! Netizens Share Wishes for India’s Badminton Star As She Turns 28.

With a 4-0 early advantage over Talia Ng, Sindhu carried the momentum into the second game. The Canadian briefly put up a fight to close the gap to 6-5. The Indian shuttler's intensity was too much for the local badminton player to match, as PV Sindhu scored seven straight points to easily win the match. Former world champion PV Sindhu will next play Japan's world No. 27 Natsuki Nidaira in the round of 16.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen and second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn were closely matched in the first game. Both shuttlers were involved in an intense battle but Lakshya Sen held his nerve to take the lead. The second game, too, was a closely-fought affair. The Indian badminton player, however, raised his game in the final exchanges and sealed the encounter in 38 minutes.

In the other men's singles matches, India's B Sai Praneeth crashed out after losing 21-12, 21-17 to Brazil's Ygor Coelho, who will be Lakshya Sen's opponent in the second round. Another Indian badminton player Gadde Ruthvika Shivani lost 21-12, 21-3 to Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the first round of the women's singles.

Commonwealth Games 2014 gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap had bowed out in the men's singles qualifying round on Tuesday. The Canada Open 2023 is the fourth Super 500 tournament of the 2023 BWF World Tour calendar after Indonesia Masters, Malaysia Masters and the Thailand Open. (ANI)

