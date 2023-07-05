PV Sindhu, one of India's best badminton players, turned 28 today. One of the most loved and respected athletes in the country, Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medal winner, having bagged a silver in 2016 and a bronze in Tokyo two years ago. Besides this, she has won gold at the Commonwealth Games as well as the World Championships. She has made India proud on multiple occasions in badminton and on her special day, fans have taken to social media to share their wishes. Take a look at them below. PV Sindhu Birthday Special: A Look at Ace Badminton Player’s Career, Achievements As She Turns 28.

'Happy Birthday Legendary PV Sindhu'

Happiest Birthday to legendary PV SINDHU. THE CLUTCH PLAYER FROM 🇮🇳 Double Olympic medalist, Former World Champion, WTF winner, ASIAN SILVER CWG GOLD At 28, the hunger , fire still intact pic.twitter.com/Wkmpmy590o — Shivendu Chaudhary (@shivendu_MSD07) July 5, 2023

'May Her Success and Smiles Keep Growing'

One of the most prominent female sportspersons of the country, Sindhu's successes have enhanced the growing popularity of badminton in India. At 28, she has already a coveted shelf of medals. May her success & smiles keep growing HBD #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/nQClrH8AnZ — Rathnavel Ponnuswami (@reavan) July 5, 2023

May God Bless Her

'Pride of India'

Wishing the pride of India #PVSindhu, a very happy birthday🎉 Congratulations Team India pic.twitter.com/vmQkGrixi1 — Suman Rastogi (@SumanRastogi6) July 5, 2023

'Happy Birthday to the Queen'

Happy birthday to the Queen, PV SINDHU 🎂 Olympic Games 🥈🥉 BWF World Championships 🥇🥈🥈🥉🥉 Asian Games 🥈🥉(including team event in 2014) CWG 🥇🥈🥉 China Open SSP 2016 🥇- Her first Superseries Premier title India Open SS 2017 🥇 Korea Open SS 2017 🥇 pic.twitter.com/TpEWqOh1Nt — Shreya Jha (@shreya_jha_s2) July 4, 2023

'India's Greatest-Ever Female Athlete'

Happy birthday PV Sindhu ❤️ The Greatest ever Female athelete from India 🤗 pic.twitter.com/8R4FPCUo74 — PS. (@smlvprnce) July 4, 2023

