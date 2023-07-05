PV Sindhu, one of India's best badminton players, turned 28 today. One of the most loved and respected athletes in the country, Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medal winner, having bagged a silver in 2016 and a bronze in Tokyo two years ago. Besides this, she has won gold at the Commonwealth Games as well as the World Championships. She has made India proud on multiple occasions in badminton and on her special day, fans have taken to social media to share their wishes. Take a look at them below. PV Sindhu Birthday Special: A Look at Ace Badminton Player’s Career, Achievements As She Turns 28.

'Happy Birthday Legendary PV Sindhu'

'May Her Success and Smiles Keep Growing'

May God Bless Her

'Pride of India'

'Happy Birthday to the Queen'

'India's Greatest-Ever Female Athlete'

