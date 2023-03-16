London [United Kingdom], March 15 (ANI): Bukayo Saka has been the top performer for Arsenal for the past two seasons. His rise from a wingback to a full-time winger has gone well under Mikel Arteta. As a winger, he has been crucial for the Gunners in terms of goals and assists. He recently won the Young Player of the Year award in Monday's London Football Awards.

The attacking threat that he poses has made him a target for opposition defenders. He has been fouled 40 times this season and only four of those fouls were deemed as bookable offences.

"I can't come out here and start complaining that I'm getting fouled. It doesn't make sense, I'm not going to get anywhere with it."

"Arsenal have had the meetings they need to have with the referees and stuff like that. I feel like we just need to take it from there and see where that gets us. The way I play, I'm always going to attract contact. It's a problem of how many [fouls]," he said, according to ESPN.

"I just try to be as professional as possible, take care of myself. Eat the best, sleep as much as I can. When I'm in training learn as much as I can and in the games just play 100 per cent. I leave the rest in God's hands. God's been taking care of me. Some tackles, I could have been lucky but I wouldn't call it luck. I believe in God and he's taking care of me."

Even after being knocked down by opponents, the young English winger has fared well in the English Premier League. In this season, he has featured for Arsenal 27 times and he has managed to get 10 goals and 9 assists. Saka is likely to feature for Arsenal on Sunday against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium. (ANI)

