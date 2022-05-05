Madrid [Spain], May 5 (ANI): Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager in history to reach five UEFA Champions League finals after Real Madrid's triumph over Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid will play Liverpool in the UCL final after escaping from their tightest spot of all to beat Manchester City 3-1 at Bernabeu and 6-5 on aggregate. Trailing Manchester City 5-3 on aggregate with 90 minutes on the clock, Real Madrid went on to complete a remarkable comeback in extra time and reach their 17th European Cup final.

Ancelotti was victorious in his first Champions League final over Juventus at Old Trafford in 2003, but two years later he was defeated by Liverpool in Istanbul. Another two years on and the Italian got his revenge, as AC Milan beat the Reds 2-1 in Athens.

Then in his first spell at the Bernabeu, he guided Real Madrid to 'La Decima', their 10th Champions League trophy. Now eight years on, he will have another shot at European glory with Madrid in Paris.

Ancelotti is truly a legend of world football. The 62-year-old on Saturday clinched the La Liga title with Real Madrid to become the first-ever manager to win the five major league championships: Spain, Germany, France, England and Italy.

The current Los Blancos head coach has 22 titles to his name: 3 Champions Leagues, 2 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 1 Intertoto Cup, 1 Spanish League, 1 English League, 1 Italian League, 1 French League, 1 German League, 1 Copa del Rey, 1 English Cup, 1 Italian Cup, 1 Spanish Super Cup, 1 English Super Cup, 1 Italian Super Cup, 1 Italian Super Cup and 2 German Super Cups. (ANI)

