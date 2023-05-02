Madrid, May 2 (AP) Former Major League Soccer scoring leader Taty Castellanos struck again, and Girona followed up its win against Real Madrid with another against Sevilla in the Spanish league.

Juanpe Ramírez scored in the 23rd minute and Castellanos sealed the 2-0 victory in the 55th to give Girona its second straight victory on Monday.

Castellanos, playing on a one-season loan from New York City FC, scored all four goals in the 4-2 win against defending champion Madrid in the previous round.

The win moved the Catalan club into eighth place, while Sevilla stayed 11th after the setback at home.

Sevilla was trying to extend its winless streak to five matches in all competitions. It had beaten Villarreal, Valencia and Athletic Bilbao in the league, and Manchester United in the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

ATHLETIC EQUALIZES LATE

Striker Iñaki Williams converted a penalty kick six minutes into second-half stoppage time and Athletic Bilbao salvaged a 1-1 draw at Mallorca.

The penalty came after a controversial handball inside the area. Mallorca opened the scoring through South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in in the 58th.

The result left Athletic in seventh place, still in contention for one of the European places. Mallorca, winless in two matches, stayed 12th.

Barcelona has an 11-point lead over second-placed Madrid with six rounds remaining. (AP)

