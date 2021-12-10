Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) The Cricket Club of India (CCI) felicitated young shuttler Taarini Suri, who won twin triple crowns in the European circuit last month.

In recognition of her achievements, the CCI Executive Committee headed by its sporting president Premal Udani and the badminton sub-committee honoured Taarini, coach Hufrish Nariman and the youngster's parents.

Udani presented Taarini with a plaque, a cash award and gift vouchers.

The talented 14-year-old Taarini, who trains under renowned coach and former ace badminton player Hufrish Nariman at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy at the CCI courts, had clinched the girls' singles Under-15, girls' doubles Under-17, and the mixed doubles Under-17 titles at the FZ FORZA Finnish Youth 2021 Badminton Championship in Finland in early November.

A fortnight later, Taarini repeated the feat winning the girls Under-15 singles and doubles title and the girls' Under-15 mixed doubles event at the Swedish Youth Games 2021 at Malmo.

