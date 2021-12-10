The last Formula 1 race on the calendar is here! The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 will witness a title clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the Yas Marina Circuit. A while later, we shall have Free Practice Session 1 & Free Practice Session 2 for the day. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But first, we shall have a look at the preview of the three-day event. The Abu Dhabi GP 2021 has come to quite an interesting juncture. Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton: Mick Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Yuki Tsunoda, Fernando Alonso & Others Pick Winner of Formula 1 2021 World Championship.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen have the same number of points. The two have 369.5 points on their kitty. A race here will decide the winner of the title. That's probably why the tickets for the three-day event have been sold out. Both Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen will be leaving no stone unturned to win this match.

When Is Abu Dhabi GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & Free Practice Session 2? Know Date, Time and Schedule

Abu Dhabi GP 2021 Free Practice Session 1 and 2 will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit on December 10, 2021 (Friday). The Free Practice Session 1 will be played at 19.00 and then at 23.30 we shall have the Free Practice Session 2.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Abu Dhabi GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & Free Practice Session 2 Race on TV?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of F1 races in India and will be streaming the Abu Dhabi GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2 channels to watch the live telecast of Abu Dhabi GP 2021.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of Abu Dhabi GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & Free Practice Session 2 Race?

Those unable to watch the F1 race on TV can turn to online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports will provide the Abu Dhabi GP 2021 live streaming for its fans in India. So fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the race online.

