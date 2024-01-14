Boston, Jan 14 (AP) Jayson Tatum had 27 points and eight rebounds before being ejected on back-to-back technical fouls and the Boston Celtics remained unbeaten at home with a 145-113 victory over former -coach Ime Udoka and the Houston Rockets.

Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and the Celtics improved to 19-0 in the TD Garden – the first time in the history of the much-decorated franchise that it has opened a season with more than 17 wins in a row.

Cam Whitmore scored 22 points and Alperen Sengun had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Houston. The Rockets have lost three of their last four to drop their record to 19-19. They won just 22 games all last season.

Tatum was tossed for the second time in six weeks, picking up his first technical for complaining about a non-call with 10:17 left in the fourth quarter and Boston leading 117-90. He continued to complain while Aaron Holiday took the foul shot and picked up a second T, then walked over to referee CJ Washington and leaned in to shout something before walking off the court.

WIZARDS 127, HAWS 99

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 29 points and Washington took advantage of Atlanta's worst offensive night this season to rout the Hawks.

Jordan Poole added 20 points to help the Wizards snap a six-game losing streak and improve to 4-18 on the road. It was their largest victory of the season.

Atlanta shot a season-low 34%. Trae Young had 21 points on 6-of-19 shooting. AP

