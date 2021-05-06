London [UK], May 6 (ANI): Chelsea has set up a final showdown against Manchester City in the finals of the Champions League after defeating Real Madrid in the second-leg semi-final on Wednesday (local time) here at Stamford Bridge.

In the second-leg semi-final, Chelsea defeated Real Madrid 2-0 and as a result, they won the fixture 3-1 on aggregate. The first-leg semifinal fixture between Chelsea and Real Madrid had ended in a 1-1 draw and both teams started off on an even playing field in the second leg.

Chelsea's Timo Werner scored the first goal of the match in the 28th minute and this gave Blues an advantage in the match. No more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, the Blues went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

The second-half saw Real Madrid trying their best to register goals, but Chelsea somehow managed to hold them off and this frustrated Zinedine Zidane's side.

In the 85th minute, Mason Mount got amongst the act and he registered the second goal for Chelsea, giving them a 2-0 lead.

The goal proved to be the final nail in the coffin and in the end, Real Madrid suffered a 0-2 loss.

Chelsea and Manchester City will now lock horns in the finals of the Champions League on May 29 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Earlier, Manchester City had defeated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 4-1 in the semi-final fixture on aggregate. (ANI)

