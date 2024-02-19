Wellington [New Zealand], February 19 (ANI): The Chappell-Hadlee trophy which was earlier awarded to the winner of the bilateral ODI series between New Zealand and Australia will now also be played for the T20I series.

The trophy is named after Australia's cricketing brothers Ian, Greg and Trevor Chappell and the New Zealand star Walter Hadlee and sons Barry, Dayle and Sir Richard.

The trans-Tasman rivals will compete in a three-match T20I series which will begin on February 21 at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.

"It's great that the trophy will have more visibility and profile. I like the new conditions too - especially in the event of back-to-back 20-over and 50-over series. It means all games will continue to be relevant, and that the trophy will remain on the line for a longer period - plenty to play for," Hadlee was quoted as saying on behalf of his family in a release quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Former Australia star Greg Chappell stated that he was delighted about the decision to include the bilateral T20I series in the trophy.

"I am a great believer in promoting young players through the pathways and national system and it will be particularly pleasing to see some young Australian players competing with their Kiwi counterparts for the trophy in years to come," he said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley feels that the inclusion of the bilateral T20I series in the Chappell-Hadlee trophy will give it "even greater relevance in years to come".

New Zealand Cricket chief Scott Weenink added, "It's important for the players, the fans and, in particular, the next generations coming through, to know where we came from and who we are. I'm delighted we're looking forward to the future but making a point of not forgetting the past."

The Chappell-Hadlee trophy was first played in December 2004. Australia are the reigning champion and have won it seven times while the Kiwis have lifted the trophy four times. The series has been drawn two times and one of those was the inaugural 2004 edition.

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand T20 squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult. (ANI)

