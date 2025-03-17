London, Mar 17 (AP) Chelsea expressed its disgust on Monday after Wesley Fofana was targeted by racially abusive messages on social media after the 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League.

The French defender used his Instagram stories to highlight the discriminatory messages he was sent on the platform on Sunday. They included racist words and monkey emojis.

Also Read | IPL 2025: A Look at Teams With Most Titles Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 18.

“The abuse Wes Fofana has been subjected to following yesterday's fixture is abhorrent and will not be tolerated,” Chelsea said.

The club said it was “appalled and disgusted” by the rise in online abuse toward its players and said they have its “full support.”

Also Read | New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch NZ vs PAK Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

“We will work with the relevant authorities in identifying the perpetrators and take the strongest possible action,” Chelsea said.

Fofana started the match at Emirates Stadium and was substituted after 86 minutes. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)