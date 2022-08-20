London, Aug 20 (AP) Chelsea has banned a season-ticket holder indefinitely for alleged racist abuse directed at Son Heung-min during the match against Tottenham in the Premier League, the club said Saturday.

Son, the South Korea forward, was subjected to abuse from a member of the crowd at Stamford Bridge in the 2-2 draw last Sunday.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan Tickets for Asia Cup 2022 Sold Out, Fans Pour Dirhams To Watch Iconic Rivalry Renew in UAE.

Chelsea has concluded an investigation by issuing a ban.

Chelsea has previously handed out life bans to supporters found guilty of racial abuse at its ground.

Also Read | Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Blues took their latest initiative in the long-running “No To Hate” campaign before Sunday's game, taking steps to make it easier for spectators to report alleged abuse.

The back of every seat at Stamford Bridge now has instructions on how to report incidents of abuse, either by text message or by barcode on a smartphone.

Chelsea believe that identifying a specific seat from which incidents either happen or are reported will help increase the chances of individuals being caught. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)