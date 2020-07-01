London [UK], July 1 (ANI): Chelsea have unveiled their new home kit for the 2020-21 season, with the herringbone-knit patterned jersey.

Chelsea's new home look is made up of the blue jersey, blue shorts and white socks. The tasteful herringbone pattern covers both the shirt and the shorts, creating a sophisticated textured effect. The jersey is framed by a deep, dark blue collar and trim on the sleeves. The trim is monogrammed with 'CFC'.

"Chelsea's 2020-21 home kit brings a touch of Savile Row to Stamford Bridge by blending the latest in athletic innovation with the finesse of fine London tailoring," the club said in a statement.

"Inspired by west London's long association with master tailors and their exquisite craftsmanship, the Blues' new home jersey ventures into the realm of statement shirting. A luscious, textured, modern classic, wholly befitting the capital's most stylish club," it added.

Striker Tammy Abraham said the Blues will be the best-dressed team in the next season.

"The kit is really, really smart - very Chelsea. You can see the story behind the kit with how it looks and all the little touches that remind you of a good suit. I think we will certainly be the best-dressed team next season,' said Abraham.

The new kit has dark blue tape running down the sides of the torso and is embossed with the phrase, 'The Pride of London'. Both the font and the indigo lettering are reminiscent of the labels sewn inside London-crafted suits. White socks, decorated with a Nike Swoosh and a Chelsea lion, complete a sharp head-to-toe look.

The 2020-21 Chelsea home kit will be worn for the first time in the Premier League game against West Ham on July 2. (ANI)

