Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC forced a goalless draw in their Indian Super League clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) here on Tuesday.

MBSG are perched at the top with 37 points from 17 games whereas Chennaiyin FC are positioned 10th with 18 points from as many outings.

Also Read | Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj Wedding Date: Know Details About India Cricketer and Samajwadi Party MP’s Marriage.

The game started well for the hosts as the likes of Wilmar Jordan Gil, Connor Shields and Irfan Yadwad posed early threat for Mohun Bagan's defenders but eventually failed to break through.

The game's first chance fell to Jordan as Kiyan Nassiri stole possession in the danger area before playing the Colombian in space. Tom Aldred was alert to the danger and threw his body on the line to block Jordan's attempt.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Qualifies For His 50th Grand Slam Semifinal As He Beats Carlos Alcaraz To Enter Last Four of Australian Open 2025.

The Colombian had the opportunity to provide his side with a lead in the 35th minute when he latched onto Shields' cross in the box before hammering the ball into the post.

The Mariners kept pushing forward in the final sequences of the first half and eventually got a great opening when Suhail Bhat controlled a long ball before outwitting Elsinho with a touch. He drove into the penalty area with purpose but his subsequent effort struck the side netting.

The best chance of the second half fell to Suhail Bhat when Rai found him with a beautiful low cross. But before the young forward could take a shot, Elsinho did exceptionally well to clear the lines.

Jose Molina brought on Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh replacing Deepak Tangri and Suhail as the Mariners pushed for the decisive goal.

In the 77th minute, Jamie Maclaren walked into the field, and Petratos made way for his compatriot. Both Liston and Manvir ran down either flank but their final ball lacked the quality to trouble the Chennaiyin FC backline.

Chennaiyin FC almost broke the deadlock in the 89th minute when Shields found Ryan Edwards in the penalty area but the English defender's header was off target.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)