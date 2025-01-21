Melbourne [Australia], January 21 (ANI): Novak Djokovic delivered a commanding performance in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday, defeating Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to reaffirm his status as one of the top contenders in Melbourne.

A 10-time Australian Open champion, Djokovic has long been a dominant force on the hard courts of Melbourne Park, where he secured his first Grand Slam title in 2008. Despite a disappointing semi-final exit last year and failing to win a major in 2023 for the first time since 2017, Djokovic showed no signs of slowing down in his high-quality 3-hour, 37-minute encounter with Alcaraz.

Under the guidance of coach Andy Murray, Djokovic relied on aggressive baseline play, hitting powerful shots from both wings to take control of the match.

Alcaraz, the world number three, struggled to find his rhythm in the face of Djokovic's relentless attack, despite using his drop shot effectively early on. The wind played a part in the early exchanges, with both players struggling to maintain consistent levels. The Serbian soon found his groove, taking a 3-0 lead in the second set and capitalizing on a slight dip in Alcaraz's form.

"I want to say my utmost respect and admiration for Carlos, everything he stands for and what he has achieved so far in his career," Djokovic praised Alcarez, as quoted by the official website of ATP.

"What a terrific guy he is, and an even better competitor. Youngest ever No. 1 in the world, four Grand Slams, and I'm sure we are going to see a lot of him... Maybe not as much as I would like, but he is going to be there for sure longer than me. I just wish this match today was the final, honestly," he said.

"It's one of the most epic matches I have played on this court, on any court really," he added.

"If I lost that second set, I don't know if I would continue playing, but I felt better and better. I managed to play a great couple of games to end the second set. I saw that Carlos was hesitant from the back of the court, and I took my chances. I started to feel and move better," Djokovic noted.

"It didn't bother me towards the end of the match [the pain], only in that second set. When the medications start to release I will see what the reality is tomorrow morning. Right now, I will try to be in the moment and enjoy this victory," he said.

Djokovic increased the intensity in the third set, where he delivered 11 winners and committed just four unforced errors, breaking Alcaraz twice. The highlight of the set came when Djokovic triumphed in a lengthy rally to claim the set and take a 2-1 lead. With momentum on his side, he sealed the match in the fourth set.

After a relentless display, Djokovic clinched the match on his first match point, roaring in celebration before embracing Alcaraz. This victory marked his 50th major semi-final appearance, extending his own record, and gave him a 5-3 lead over Alcaraz in their head-to-head encounters. Djokovic's next challenge will be Alexander Zverev, who defeated Tommy Paul in four sets earlier on Tuesday.

At 37 years old, Djokovic becomes only the third player in the Open Era to reach an Australian Open semi-final at that age, joining the ranks of Ken Rosewall and Roger Federer. This victory also marked his first win over a Top 10 player at a major since 2023 when he defeated Daniil Medvedev to capture his 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open.

With his resilience and skill on display, Djokovic reminded everyone that he remains a major force in men's tennis, even as the younger generation, led by Alcaraz, continues to rise. (ANI)

