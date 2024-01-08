Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC on Monday announced roping in midfielder Mobashir Rahman from East Bengal FC on loan for the remainder of the Indian Super League season.

The 23-year-old Rahman, who has become the first signing of the winter transfer window, is a graduate of the Tata Football Academy.

The Jamshedpur-born Rahman had his maiden ISL stint with Jamshedpur FC in 2018.

Rahman has also played under the incumbent Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle during the 2019-120 season.

“I am looking forward to work under the guidance of head coach Owen Coyle once again, who has helped me to improve my game in the past as well," Rahman was quoted as saying by a CFC release.

Rahman has made 83 competitive appearances and has scored a couple of goals. In ISL, his only goal came during the 2020-21 season versus Odisha FC.

"I have worked with him previously during my time at Jamshedpur and know his quality on the field. He is a valuable addition to our midfield, and we are excited to work with him for the remainder of the season,” Coyle said.

Chennaiyin FC, currently placed seventh in the 12-team event, will next take on Punjab FC in their Super Cup opener on Thursday.

