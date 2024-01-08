Manchester United have not been in the best of form this season and currently struggling at eighth in the English Premier League points table. The Red Devils begins their FA Cup campaign with an away tie against Wigan Athletic with Erik ten Haag under a lot of duress. Missing out on Champions League qualifications looks a real possibility for the club and they are out of the title race as well, leaving the FA Cup their only trophy hope. Wigan Athletic are 18th in the Football League one and with just a solitary win in their last five matches, the team is in dire need of some positivity. Wigan Athletic versus Manchester United starts at 1:45 AM IST. FA Cup 2023–24: Kevin De Bruyne Back for Manchester City in 5–0 Win Against Huddersfield; Arsenal’s Struggles Continue in 2–0 Loss to Liverpool.

Stephen Humphrys and Scott Smith will undergo late fitness test to determine their availability for the game while Liam Shaw and Babajide Adeeko are ruled out for Wigan. Josh Magennis leads the attack for the home side with Callum Lang behind him as the attacking midfielder. Jordan Jones and Callum McManaman occupy the two slots on the wings.

Andre Onana will leave for international duty after this game and hence the Cameroon international is expected to start. Erling Haaland is set to lead the attack with Hannibal Mejbri getting an opportunity to impress in the no 10 slot. Amad Diallo is all set to start on the right wing with Allejandro Garnacho on the opposite flank. Kobie Mainoo will control the tempo of the contest as he has done in the league ever since Casemiro got injured. Raphael Varane has been linked with a move away from the club but is likely to be part of the backline.

When is Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Wigan Athletic and Manchester United are set to face each other in a blockbuster encounter in the third round of FA Cup 2023-24 on Tuesday, January 9. The Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United match will be played at the DW Stadium, Wigan, England and it begins at 01:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League 2023–24: Ivan Toney Keen To Repay Struggling Brentford for Helping Him in His Eight Months Ban.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United match on the Sony Sports TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Liverpool, football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Manchester United may not be at their very best but defeating Wigan Athletic should not be a problem for the team.

