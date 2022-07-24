Puducherry [India] July 24 (ANI): The first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reached Puducherry on Sunday.

Lt. Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan received the torch from GM Akash Ganesh at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in presence of other dignitaries on Sunday.

"1st Ever #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay Update City- PUDUCHERRY: 23rd July Hon. Lt. Governor of Puducherry, @DrTamilisaiGuv received the Torch from GM Akash Ganesh at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in presence of other eminent dignitaries," SAI tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, the Torch Relay had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram.

The other cities that have been covered by torch relay so far include Agartala, Namsai, Dibrugarh, Itanagar, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Dharamshala, Shimla, Chandigarh, Patiala, Amritsar, Panipat, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Dehradun, Haridwar, Meerut, Kanpur, Kevadia, Ahmedabad, Dandi, Surat, Jaipur, Daman, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Panaji, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jhansi, Gangtok, Siliguri, Kohima, Gangtok, Shillong, Guwahati and Siliguri, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Konark, Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, Bengaluru and Mangaluru etc.

The torch relay was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and began from Leh.

The torch will travel to 75 cities for 40 days before it culminates at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. Over 200 countries are participating in the Chess Olympiad. Chess grandmasters will receive the torch at various identified venues.

The 44th edition of the world's biggest chess event will be held in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10. (ANI)

