New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) A Delhi court Wednesday framed charges against Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and 17 others in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, setting the stage for their trial.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand framed charges against Kumar and other accused under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.

Also Read | East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of EB vs FCG Match in Indian Super League 9 on TV and Online.

A detailed order is awaited.

Kumar along with others is accused of allegedly assaulting former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends in the parking lot of the city's Chhatrasal stadium on May 4, 2021 over an alleged property dispute.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shardul Thakur Replaces Injured Deepak Chahar as Reserve Player.

Dhankar later succumbed to injuries and, according to the post-mortem report, he died due to cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact.

The Delhi Police had arrested the wrestler on May 23.

The sportsman has been lodged in judicial custody since June 2, 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)