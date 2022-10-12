East Bengal will take on FC Goa in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The clash will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 12, 2022 (Wednesday) as the teams aim to register a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: Odisha FC Move to Second Spot With Comeback win over Jamshedpur FC.

East Bengal did not have the best of starts to their campaign as they were beaten in the opening game and currently sit at the bottom of the table. However, they will be looking to bounce back against FC Goa, who are playing their first match in the competition and will hope for a winning start.

When is East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The East Bengal vs FC Goa match in ISL 2022-22 will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 12, 2022 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the East Bengal vs FC Goa match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can also watch East Bengal vs FC Goa match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2022-23, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the EB vs FCG clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

