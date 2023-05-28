In a major development on May 28, Sunday, the protesting wrestlers marching towards the new parliament from their protesting site of Jantar Mantar was forcefully detained. The security personnel's tried to stop their Women's Maha Panchayat attempt in front of the parliament. Neeraj Chopra, a fellow athlete of the protesting wrestlers, shared a picture of the Wrestler's hassle with the security and penned down a tweet which read, 'Ye Dekhkar Bahut Dukh Hua' (It was saddening to see this). He further added, 'There has to be a better way to deal with this'.

Neeraj Chopra Pens Down Tweet in Disappointment

यह देखकर मुझे बहुत दुख हो रहा है | There has to be a better way to deal with this. https://t.co/M2gzso4qjX — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 28, 2023

