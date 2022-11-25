Vikarabad (Telangana), Nov 25 (PTI) Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow matched Manu Gandas' course record of nine-under 63 from round one to gain three spots and zoom into a two-shot lead with a total of 15-under 129 after round two of the inaugural Dream Valley Group presents Vooty Masters golf tournament here on Friday.

Gurugram-based Gandas, the first round leader, slipped into second place at 13-under 131 after posting a 68 on day two at the Rs 1 crore event being played at the Vooty Golf County.

Also Read | Criticism Gets Best Out of Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Portugal Midfielder Bruno Fernandes; Urges Critics to 'Dish Out More'.

Chandigarh's Angad Cheema (67), who was overnight tied second, ended the second round in third place at 12-under 132.

The cut came down at one-under 143. Fifty professionals and one amateur made the cut to make it to the money rounds over the weekend.

Also Read | Netherlands vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of NED vs ECU on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Chouhan (66-63) had early jitters as he saved par from the bunker on the 10th, his first hole of the day.

The 36-year-old, who is a seven-time winner on the PGTI, then made his first move of the day with a 15-feet eagle conversion on the 12th. Chouhan built on the momentum with his birdie on the 15th where he drove the par-4 green.

Another good par save from the bunker followed on the 16th before he picked up a birdie on the 18th.

Chouhan, a winner on the PGTI this year and currently placed sixth on the PGTI Order of Merit, enjoyed an even better back-nine picking up five birdies including three where he made some terrific up and downs from the bunker.

Gandas (63-68), who set the course record of 63 on day one, had an off day with his approach shots despite putting together six birdies in exchange for a double-bogey.

The double-bogey on the 16th in the first half of his round altered the momentum for Gandas after he had picked up two birdies on his first six holes.

Noida's Gaurav Pratap Singh (65) was placed fourth at 10-under 134.

PGTI Order of Merit leader and five-time winner this season Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (71) was tied 12th at six-under 138.

Ajeetesh Sandhu (69), one of the pre-event favourites, was tied 17th at five-under 139.

Fifteen-year-old Noida-based golfer Aarav D Shah, an Australian national, was the lone amateur to make the cut as he totalled one-under 143 to be tied 40th.

All the local players from Hyderabad missed the cut.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)