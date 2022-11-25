Netherlands needed some last-minute exuberance against Senegal to defeat their African opponents in their first game of the 2022 World Cup. Next up for them is a game against Ecuador at the Khalifa International Stadium. Their opponents have exactly similar stats as the Dutch as the South Americans ran out 2-0 winners against Qatar. The Ecuador side would have been disappointed though as they could have easily scored more goals against the hosts. The Dutch will feel a win this evening should seal the deal for the next round as they will be fairly confident of beating Qatar on the last matchday of the group phase. The Netherlands team does not have the squad depth as some of their other European rivals but the team plays a good brand of football. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Frenkie de Jong gave the ball a few times in dangerous positions for the Dutch against Senegal but the Barcelona man has a tremendous influence on their gameplay. Every second move is orchestrated by this midfield maestro and he will need to be on top of his game against Ecuador. Coady Gakpo has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the winter transfer window and is already off the mark in Qatar. Memphis Depay played 30 minutes for the team in the last game and could be inducted into the starting eleven against Ecuador.

Enner Valencia scored a brace against Qatar for Ecuador but also suffered from a knock in the game. He should be fit in time for the next match though and remains their best outlet for scoring goals. Jeremy Sarmiento could replace Michael Estrada in the playing eleven and apart from this, there should be no other changes. Moises Caicedo started the campaign well against Qatar and the Dutch can afford to accord him much space. Today's Football Match Live: Check FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Schedule for November 25.

