Kalyani, Mar 16 (PTI) Churchill Brothers brought the Mohammedan Sporting juggernaut to a halt with a 2-1 victory while Rajasthan United and Indian Arrows played out a goal-less draw in I-League matches on Wednesday.

Striker Kenneth Ngwoke (2nd and 62nd minutes) scored a brace for Churchill while Marcus Joseph (57th) -- the league's leading scorer -- pulled one back for Mohammedan Sporting at the Kalyani stadium.

This was Mohammedan Sporting's first defeat of the season.

Churchill got off to the best possible start by taking the lead in the second minute of play. A regulation long ball behind the Mohammedan Sporting backline caused mis-communication in their box, as goalkeeper Zothanmawia was deceived by a hesitant touch from his own defender.

Ngwoke was on hand to capitalise on the error and he sent the ball into the empty Mohammedan Sporting goal to put his side in front.

The game was played at a brisk pace for the remainder of the half as the league leaders found themselves chasing a spirited Churchill Brothers side keen to turn their form around in the I-League.

Mohammedan Sporting levelled the score in the 57th minute through their talisman Joseph, who attacked the ball with aggression from a Nikola Stojanovic corner and beat his defender to send a glancing header into the far post.

Ngwoke completed his brace in the 62nd minute. He latched on to the second ball from a clearance and made no mistake from a one-on-one against goalkeeper Zothanmawia to restore the advantage for Churchill Brothers.

Mohammedan Sporting came agonisingly close to an equaliser in the 90th minute when Joseph's left footed thunderbolt came back off the upright after beating Shilton Paul on his near post.

At the Naihati stadium, both Rajasthan United and Indian Arrows showed defensive solidity in their drawn match.

Rajasthan were dominating the early proceedings with Pedro Manzi in the thick of things. A blunder from the Indian Arrows defence gave him a chance in the 13th and 15th minutes but he wasn't able to convert them into goals. The Spaniard's effort in the 48th minute hit the post. PTI PDS

