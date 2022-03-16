Cristiano Ronaldo was not pleased with the referee as Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League from the last 16. The Red Devils lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford, losing the tie 2-1 on aggregate. This defeat means United are set to finish another season without winning any trophies, their fifth in a row. Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts Forgettable Personal Record With Disappointing Performance in Manchester United’s Champions League Exit.

Manchester United were left frustrated by several decisions from the match officials throughout the game at Old Trafford, and Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted wildly criticizing the referee after Atletico Madrid scored in the first half. Manchester United Legend Paul Scholes Launches Scathing Attack on Ralf Rangnick Following Red Devils’ Champions League Exit.

The 37-year-old was not happy with the decision. He was spotted angrily suggesting that referee Slavko Vincic needed glasses as the Spanish outfit netted the winning goal in the tie.

Ronaldo's Reaction

Cristiano Ronaldo had a few words of constructive criticism for the referee after Atletico’s opener at Old Trafford 👀#UCL pic.twitter.com/McDHgxPw3K — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 15, 2022

The Portuguese believed Anthony Elanaga to be fouled in the build-up to Atletico Madrid's opener in the match. The Manchester United winger fell to the floor fell to the floor in the first half as he attempted to get past his opponent, with Renan Lodi scoring shortly after the incident.

Ralf Rangnick was also unimpressed with the referee on the night. The Manchester United boss thought several decisions went against them and complained about the injury time added. 'Four additional minutes was just a joke,' he said.

Manchester United had chances on the night but were unable to find the back of the net as they crashed out. A Europa League triumph in 2017 under Jose Mourinho was the last trophy of any kind won by the Manchester club.

'It is a very difficult moment and very, very sad. We are not fighting for trophies, fighting for the Premier League, fighting for big things. It's another disappointing result,' United keeper David de Gea said after the defeat.

'For myself, I feel very, very sad. The side in the dressing room feel the same. It was a tough night with a disappointing result. We keep trying, but it wasn't enough to beat them.' he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2022 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).