Rajgir (Bihar) [India], September 8 (ANI): Following his side's win over South Korea in the final of the Asia Cup and consequent World Cup qualification, Indian team head coach Craig Fulton has his eyes on both the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup and the Asian Games next year and expressed happiness at the team's undefeated run.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team clinched the continental title as they registered a comfortable 4-1 win over defending champions South Korea at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Sunday. India lifted the Asia Cup trophy after a long gap of eight years, and with this victory, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

Also Read | 'Proud Moment for Indian Hockey': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Men's Team on Winning Asia Cup Hockey 2025 After Defeating South Korea in Final.

The last time they won the Asia Cup was in 2017, in Dhaka. Today, goals were scored by Dilpreet Singh (28',45'), Sukhjeet Singh (1') and Amit Rohidas (50'). Following this historic win, Hockey India announced Rs 3 lakh each to players and Rs 1.5 lakh to the support staff.

Speaking to ANI after the win, Craig called it a huge effort from the staff and team alike to pull off a title win.

Also Read | Biggest Wins in ODI Cricket: From England to India, Take a Look at Top 5 Largest Victories by Runs in One-Day Internationals.

"We have been on the road for two months. We got the timing right and delivered in the finals. Really proud. Unbeaten in the tournament, a good sign always. Super proud, job done, qualified. We have enough time to build towards Asian Games and World Cup. Both are really important, the Hockey WC and Asian Games, so its a double tournament scenario. Right now, we are just going to enjoy," he added.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh also was ecstatic with the win and thanked the Bihar government for taking the initiative to organise this highly successful continental tournament on a grand level.

"Our target was a gold medal and a direct qualification to the World Cup. Our main aim is the World Cup now. The support has been great, I would like to thank the Bihar government for such a wonderful initiative. The crowd supported us so well since day one, and it helped us a lot," said Harmanpreet to ANI with the trophy in his hand.

Forward Dilpreet Singh, who scored two brilliant goals for his side during the match, said to ANI that the team had the momentum going for them after some difficulties in the first two matches. Also, he expressed solidarity with victims of Punjab floods.

"I had told yesterday that we were working on our tactics and techniques since day one. Our aim was to go inside the D, do short target goals, get penalty corners and deliver good assists. We did really well after missing a bit in the first two matches as we got our momentum. Right from day one, we wanted to qualify for the World Cup directly," said Dilpreet.

"This is a sad time for Punjab. Let us hope everything gets fine. Those who are separated from their families get to see them. We would try to help Punjab and its players as much as possible," he added.

Sukhjeet Singh, who delivered the first goal in the first minute itself, said to ANI, "We wanted to avail every chance we got and win. I am so happy to have qualified for the World Cup. This is our next target. We would want to perform well and bring home a medal."

India got off to a rocking start with Sukhjeet Singh scoring for the hosts within 30 seconds of the start of the game. It was a fine assist from Captain Harmanpreet Singh, which was picked up brilliantly by the forward and powerfully struck a tomahawk past the Korean goalie Jaehan Kim. There was plenty of action in the opening quarter, with India being awarded a penalty stroke with about six minutes left for the first hooter. This was an opportunity that was created by Mandeep Singh when he was taking a shot on goal when a deliberate stick-check by Korean defender saw them being awarded the stroke. However, the opportunity went begging when Jugraj Singh's flick was padded away by Jaehan.

The second quarter saw Korea slow down India. Jugraj was also seen being given a green card but young midfielder Rajinder Singh helped India win their first PC in the 19th minute. But a good review by Korea meant that India was denied this chance. After a brief lull in the second quarter with both teams unable to find a substantial attack, Dilpreet Singh broke the gridlock when he struck in the 28th minute. It was a long ball by Harmanpreet Singh, received well by Sanjay, who lofted it to Dilpreet. He took a brief moment to position himself well enough to find the gaps in between the goalie's legs and earned India that much-needed 2-0 lead.

Changing sides after half-time, India got the ball rolling in the third quarter with just 10 men on the field as Sanjay had been awarded a green card just seconds before the second hooter. Only three minutes into the third quarter, India won a PC after a Korean foot in the circle. But the decision to award India a PC was overturned by the on-field umpire after Mandeep's shin hit the ball first before finding the Korean foot. There were a few chances created in the following minutes as India's forwardline took turns to make forays into the Korean circle, but a breakthrough came only in the 45th minute, and again, it was Dilpreet who struck a fine goal. It was clever stickwork from Dilpreet that called for grand celebrations around the Rajgir Sports Complex.

It was Harmanpreet Singh, who was the playmaker yet again with a clever pass into the centre of the goal, Raj Kumar Pal getting a shot on, but eventually it was Dilpreet who turned it in. Dilpreet remained the cynosure of India's attack in the final as he created a PC which was splendidly converted by Amit Rohidas. But at the start of the fourth quarter, Korea converted a goal after a good variation in PC. Yang Jihun fakes the flick, played it back to the injector Lee Jungjun, who eventually passed it to Son Dain to score. The 4-1 scoreline hardly affected India's determination to lift the title. They held on to the lead in the dying minutes to end the eight-year-long wait. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)